Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona – Story of the match

Lionel Messi and Paulinho hit the target as Barcelona crept past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to maintain their four-point lead in LaLiga.

Messi started and finished a move in the 36th minute to score his 12th league goal of the season, but Barca were flattered by Paulinho’s injury-time tap-in after a hard-fought evening at San Mames.

Both sides struck the woodwork, Messi and Paulinho for Barca and Raul Garcia for the hosts, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a couple of vital saves to preserve the points.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 8, Roberto 7, Pique 7, Umtiti 8, Alba 7, Busquets 7, Rakitic 7, Paulinho 8, Gomes 7, Suarez 7, Messi 8. Subs: Semedo (for Gomes) 6.

Olympiacos v Barcelona (Champions League, October 31).

Athletic Bilbao v Ostersunds (Europa League, Nov 2).