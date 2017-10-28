Aidan O’Brien secures record win as Saxon Warrior battles to Trophy glory

Aidan O’Brien secured a record 26th Group One victory of the year as Saxon Warrior claimed the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

The Deep Impact colt made a huge impression on his racecourse debut at the Curragh and having followed up in last month’s Beresford Stakes at Naas, he was the 13-8 favourite to provide his trainer with an eighth triumph in this juvenile event.

Ryan Moore’s mount travelled powerfully throughout the one-mile contest, but looked booked for minor honours when the John Gosden-trained Roaring Line swept alongside and briefly went to the front.

However, he veered off a true line when push came to shove, giving Saxon Warrior a chance and he fought back admirably to claim a historic victory by a neck.

Business as usual for the record-breaking Aidan O'Brien – Flag Of Honour wins this season's final Group race in Ireland at @LeopardstownRC: pic.twitter.com/qAmOj54XNe — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 28, 2017

O’Brien surpassed the record for number of top-level wins in a calendar year set by American trainer Bobby Frankel in 2003.

He told ITV Racing: “I’m delighted and delighted for everybody. There’s a lot of hard work put in by a lot of people in Ballydoyle and Coolmore.

“It’s unbelievable really. There are so many people who put in so much hard work day in, day out. If I start mentioning people, I’d forget somebody. They know who they are.

Advertising

“It’s a privilege to be working with such special people. We’re in a very lucky position and we’re a small link in a big chain.”

As it happened: Aidan is mobbed as Saxon Warrior crosses the line. pic.twitter.com/mAWd2nwavQ — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) October 28, 2017

Of Saxon Warrior, the trainer added: “He travelled very strong and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.

“When John’s horse went by him you thought he was beaten, but he found plenty and we’re delighted.”O’Brien paid tribute to the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith for producing such incredible thoroughbreds for him to train.

Advertising

He said: “You’re always afraid when you want something to happen, it doesn’t happen.

“I couldn’t believe it when this horse came back. When John’s horse came by him I said ‘that’s it, he’ll be second’, but Ryan really conjured a new run out of him.

So, Aidan O'Brien has got that record 26th top-level winner – here's a look at the horses who have helped him achieve that feat pic.twitter.com/aUFkju5a1O — PA Racing (@PAracing) October 28, 2017

“It’s been a funny year really. A lot of horses have progressed and progressed. There were so many horses like that, it was unusual.

“A lot of very well-bred horses just got better and better. The lads have an unbelievable band of mares and stallions and there are a lot of horses with blue chip pedigrees.

“The genes are obviously there if you can get them to fire up.”