5 things we learned from Juventus’ win at AC Milan

Juventus moved level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A after Gonzalo Higuain’s double secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan.

Here, we take a look at what we learned from Saturday night’s encounter at San Siro.

Seventh straight title beckons Old Lady

Milan were expected to give Juventus a tough test at San Siro and for much of the first half they gave as good as they got. But Massimiliano Allegri’s side showed they are still the class act in Italian football. The Old Lady is chasing an incredible seventh consecutive Serie A title and on this evidence look capable of pulling it off.

Four-horse title race

Domani torna la #SerieATIM con l'11ª giornata di campionato! Ecco tutti i match in programma! ???? ⚽ pic.twitter.com/VXSHG3mo9h — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) October 27, 2017

With most sides set to complete their 11th league game of the season this weekend, the Serie A table is beginning to take shape. Napoli can open up a three-point lead again if they win at Sassuolo on Sunday, while Inter could also overtake Juve when they travel to Verona on Monday night. Lazio make up the top four and neutrals will be hoping all three of Juve’s main rivals can keep pace to ensure a thrilling title chase.

Higuain posts timely reminder

Over the last 20 years, @G_Higuain is only the 2nd player after Ibrahimovic to score ???? goals in 2 of Europe's top five leagues.#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/HN36WuoNHz — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2017

Higuain had scored only four goals in Serie A this season – five in total – before Juve’s trip to San Siro, but his brilliant brace reminded rivals he is still a goalscorer to be reckoned with. The 29-year-old’s clinical strikes in either half were the difference between the two sides and if the Argentinian can maintain this form in front of goal, Juve will take some stopping in the race for the title.

Dybala pulls the strings

Higuain fired the bullets but for both his goals fellow countryman Paulo Dybala supplied them. Dybala was central to all Juve’s best attacking moments and is their most influential player. He supplied a precision pass for the opening goal in the first half and his sublime step-over for the second allowed Higuain just enough time and space to pick his spot.

Milan let it slip

In mid-September Milan had won nine of their first 10 games in all competitions and appeared capable of mounting a title challenge, but any title aspirations appear to have floundered. Vincenzo Montella’s side slipped to their fourth defeat in their last six Serie A matches when losing to Juve. It was also the first time they had failed to score in three successive home league games since 2007.