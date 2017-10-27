Tiger Woods remembers his dad at World Series game

Tiger Woods threw his support behind Los Angeles Dodgers as he watched them take on Houston Astros in the MLB World Series on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old is continuing his recovery from back surgery and shared a photo of himself at the game while remembering his father Earl, who died 11 years ago.

I last went to the #WorldSeries with my Dad in 1988, also game 2. Amazing to be back almost 30 years later. Let’s go Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/YWGnL4zWw9 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 26, 2017

The 14-time major champion has been out of action since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February and in April underwent a fourth back operation in three years.

Astros tied the series at 1-1 after game two thanks to a 7-6 victory at Dodger Stadium.