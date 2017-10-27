Sam Burgess’ injury will not derail our World Cup – England coach Wayne Bennett

England coach Wayne Bennett insists the injury to Sam Burgess will not derail his side’s World Cup hopes.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs forward came off after 35 minutes of his country’s 18-4 defeat to Australia in their tournament opener in Melbourne after succumbing to the injury he sustained in a tackle from Kangaroos second rower Matt Gillett.

Wayne Bennett in his press conference says Sam Burgess' injury is suspected as medial ligament damage and could be out for 3-4 weeks pic.twitter.com/xRLTUJ4d8D — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 27, 2017

Bennett told the post-match press conference his star player has sustained knee medial ligament damage, ruling him out until just before the quarter-finals, which start on November 18.

England have two more group games, against Lebanon and France, before entering the knockout stages, and will clearly be hoping to have Burgess back for the semi-finals on the weekend of November 24-25.

“Sam’s done a medial by the look of it, that’s three to four weeks,” Bennett said.

England head coach Wayne Bennett is remaining positive despite Burgess’ injury (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“We’ve a quality footy team here. Sam’s always going to be a loss to any team. But we managed for 60 minutes without him tonight and we didn’t seem to lose a lot of momentum.”

England had earlier suffered a blow before kick-off when St Helens prop Alex Walmsley was denied the chance to make his Test debut after succumbing to a virus.

Bennett instead gave Warrington second rower Ben Currie his debut, insisting the late change did not cause any major disruption.

“It’s just football,” he said. “It’s like Sam getting injured. We’ve got a quality squad here so you just put another player in and get on with it.”