Master Dancer provides landmark Cheltenham first for Tim Vaughan

If Master Dancer fails to win another race he will always hold a special place in the heart of Tim Vaughan after providing the trainer with his first ever Cheltenham winner.

After numerous failed attempts the Cowbridge handler finally hit the jackpot, as the six-year-old ran out a decisive 10-length winner of the Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle.

Vaughan said: “I’ve no idea how many runners I’ve had here. I’m delighted to get it.

“It is great for everyone and great for the yard. You keep having losers and people think you will never do it, but we can do it and hopefully it is the first of many now.”

He added of his 12-1 winner: “He was unbelievable really as there was traffic at the bottom off the hill.

“To be fair he has been a blinding little horse and he is always honest and tries his best. If he never wins again he has done his job for me.”

Slate House (5-4) lived up to his tall reputation with victory in the Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle to earn an introductory quote of 25-1 for both the Supreme and Neptune novice hurdles at the Festival with BetVictor.

Winning trainer Colin Tizzard said: “One person who has been leading the hype is Joe (Tizzard). At the moment you wouldn’t swap him for anything, he is a beautiful horse.

“I’m sure we might do two miles again next time to learn him a bit, but the way he went up the hill you wouldn’t be afraid of two and a half. There is a chance he could come back here in three weeks’ time.”

North Hill Harvey (100-30) can expect to be kept a lot busier this season after he gained his third win at the track when making a winning debut over fences with a neck success in the squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase.

Trainer Dan Skelton said: “I got it wrong last season and he was always going to be better over a fence.

“If I had my time again I would have run him plenty more times last season and I won’t make that mistake again.

“He will come back here in November for the Arkle trial and we will plan it from there.”

Martin Keighley enjoyed a first- and last-race double which was initiated by Brillare Momento (even-money favourite) in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

He said: “She has got a massive future and could keep on improving. We would be looking at the David Nicholson in March if she is going the right way.”

Bobble Emerald (33-1) completed Keighley’s brace when surviving a stewards’ inquiry to take the concluding conditional jockeys’ hurdle by two lengths.

Ride of the day

Master Dancer and Richard Johnson negotiated a big field in winning at Cheltenham (Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport)

Richard Johnson had a wall of horses facing him on Master Dancer but the champion jockey kept his cool to weave the six-year-old to the front to back up his last-time-out win on the Flat at Chepstow.

Performance of the day

What Happens Now and Derek O’Connor strike at Cheltenham (David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

What Happens Now has enjoyed a profitable summer and the eight-year-old bounced back to winning ways under Derek O’Connor when turning the amateur handicap chase into a procession.

Quote of the day

Dan Skelton admitted he made a mistake by keeping North Hill Harvey fresh for last year’s Cheltenham Festival: “Last year I paid the price at the Festival and he was like a firework ready to go off. He was like a caged rhino and he pulled too hard.”