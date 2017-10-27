Manchester United v Tottenham talking points

Manchester United face fellow title contenders Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here, we take a close look at five of the key talking points ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

Can either side afford to lose?

Happy with where your team sit after Matchweek 9? ????#PL pic.twitter.com/GybqDj4pIR — Premier League (@premierleague) October 23, 2017

Mourinho to let the shackles off?

Jose: "At home, we are a confident team. We trust our game, the results have been positive and we will try to be the same tomorrow." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/c4OynA7It5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2017

No Kane, no gain?

#Breaking Harry Kane will miss Tottenham's Premier League match against Manchester United on Saturday because of a hamstring strain #THFC pic.twitter.com/45jHDQTbMM — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 27, 2017

United defence

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are available for Saturday’s game (Anthony Devlin/Empics)

United have won their last three Premier League home matches against Tottenham without conceding a goal. Furthermore, United have won their last five league matches at Old Trafford without letting one in. Kane’s absence may help to preserve that record, so too the timely return of Eric Bailly. Out injured since the international break, the Ivory Coast international is set to be available along with Phil Jones. England defender Jones was forced off against Huddersfield last weekend with a knock and saw replacement Victor Lindelof flounder as the promoted side won. Mourinho will be delighted to have his first-choice pair back together.

Third time’s a charm