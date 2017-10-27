Menu

Lewis Hamilton entertains lion cubs in Mexico

UK Sport | Published:

The 32-year-old could wrap up his fourth F1 crown at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton could prove himself king of the Formula One jungle this weekend – and has sought out appropriate company in the shape of three lion cubs.

Hamilton only needs to finish fifth at the Mexican Grand Prix this Sunday to seal a fourth world championship crown and third in the space of four years.

During some downtime ahead of the 71-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 32-year-old uploaded an Instagram story video of himself and his mother entertaining a trio of lion cubs.

In the 13-second clip, a sitting Hamilton holds his phone to record himself petting a couple of the cubs, one of whom seems to take a liking to the Briton’s footwear.

Hamilton, who owns two pet bulldogs named Roscoe and CoCo and has this year changed to a Vegan diet, then says: “Don’t chew my shoes, don’t chew my shoes.”

Hamilton has won five of the last six F1 races to open up a 66-point lead on closest rival Sebastian Vettel, whose challenge has faltered in recent weeks.

