LeBron James wishes “Young King” Lonzo Ball happy birthday

LeBron James is known as the King of the NBA but the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar took time to wish happy birthday to the pretender to his throne.

Lonzo Ball, who was a round one draft pick for the Los Angeles Lakers this year, celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday.

Ball was hailed as a near perfect college basketball player and the young point guard already has his own clothing and trainers line.

And James – known as King James – took time to send birthday wishes to “Young King” Ball.

It’s not exactly the change of NBA’s royalty, but 13-time All Star James certainly seems to think that Ball is basketball’s future king.