Halep out of WTA Finals after Svitolina defeat and could lose number one ranking

World number one Simona Halep is out of the WTA Finals in Singapore after losing to Elina Svitolina in the last round-robin match.

Halep needed to beat the Ukrainian to advance out of her group with Caroline Wozniacki, but went down 6-3 6-4 and will now head home.

Furthermore, she will lose her crown as the world’s best if Karolina Pliskova wins the title on Sunday.

Halep’s defeat means that in-form Caroline Garcia joins Wozniacki in the final four to carry on her amazing end-of-season run.

Garcia, who won back-to-back titles in China to seal a spot at the tournament, was looking dead and buried after losing her first round-robin game against Halep but beat Svitolina on Wednesday and came into Friday’s clash with Wozniacki knowing she had to win.

She might have been preparing herself for a flight home after losing the first set to love, but steeled herself against a player who had only dropped four games in her previous two matches and came through 0-6 6-3 7-5.

The Frenchwoman still had a nervous wait to see if she progressed, but after Svitolina, playing with the freedom of a player who already knew she was heading home, was too good for Halep, it meant that Garcia ended up topping the group.

That set up a semi-final against Venus Williams while Pliskova lies in wait for Wozniacki.