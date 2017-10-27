Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Carlo Ancelotti is being linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, while Marco Silva insists he will stay at Watford.
What the papers say
Chelsea are already planning for the exit of manager Antonio Conte – and are lining up a replacement in the form of Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Sun. The 58-year-old has been out of work since late September when he was removed as manager of Bayern Munich, and the paper said Chelsea do not expect Conte to see out his Stamford Bridge contract, which runs until 2019.
In other managerial news, Marco Silva has told Watford he will say at Vicarage Road despite his name being mentioned as a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman at Everton, the Mirror said. Silva has won four of his nine games this campaign to put the Hornets in the top six.
Stuttgart’s Berkay Ozcan has held talks with Arsenal after the Gunners scouted the 19-year-old, the Mirror reported. The paper said Ozcan is not in a rush to move to London, but that he would like to join them in the future.
World Cup-winning Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas is on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle, according to the Sun. The 36-year-old is currently unable to get a game at Porto and both Premier League clubs might look to take on the former Real Madrid star.
Social round-up
Advertising
Players to watch
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.