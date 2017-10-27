Eden Hazard makes a new friend at Disneyland Paris

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard made a new friend on a getaway to Disneyland Paris.

The 26-year-old midfielder made the trip to the French capital ahead of the Blues’ Premier League trip to Bournemouth this weekend.

A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Hazard shared a selfie with Donald Duck on his Instagram page, and said: “I got to meet a new friend this week, wonder who his favourite team is?”

Donald Duck, of course, famously always wears a blue top and hat, so he could well be a die-hard Chelsea fan.