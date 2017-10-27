David Luiz is reunited with doppelganger super fan

Chelsea defender David Luiz has been reunited with arguably his biggest fan.

The Brazilian shared a video on Instagram after he came face-to-face with his lookalike following training.

The Japanese fan mimicked his idol by wearing a wig and full Chelsea strip with a Brazil flag tied around his waist.

It is the second time Luiz has met the fan, with the last meeting in November last year.

He also sported a bandage on his wrist to match Luiz, who broke it after crashing into advertising hoardings in the match with Arsenal last month.

Luiz appeared to enjoy the meeting, and wrote “The best” on his video, which he also shared to his Twitter account.