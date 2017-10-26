Stan Kroenke rules out Arsenal sale and throws support behind Arsene Wenger

Stan Kroenke has told Arsenal fans there is no chance of him selling his majority stake in the club and emphasised his support for manager Arsene Wenger.

The American will face Gunners supporters, with whom he is a far from popular figure, at the club’s annual general meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

But Kroenke, who owns a 67 per cent stake in Arsenal, said he is “committed long-term” at the north Londoners.

Stan Kroenke is unpopular with Arsenal fans (Adam Davy/PA)

He said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror: “Just go look at our history. We get into these things to try to grow them .You don’t see us selling things. You just don’t. We are committed long-term.

“I love Arsenal, love being involved with Arsenal. There no finer feeling than going out and winning like we did with the FA Cup.”

Wenger signed a new contract until 2019 in the wake of that FA Cup success over Chelsea, putting to bed speculation about his future, and the Frenchman has Kroenke’s full backing.

“An easy answer is to do something,” said Kroenke. “It’s harder not to do something. We have dealt with this a lot in different organisations and we just think that Arsene is doing a great job and he’s the right guy.”

He added: “I think he is more focused than ever. Focused on winning. I really think I do see that.”