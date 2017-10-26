James Haskell misses out as England summon Sam Simmonds

James Haskell has been omitted from England’s squad for next month’s autumn series after losing out to rising Exeter star Sam Simmonds.

Veteran Wasps flanker Haskell, who has 75 caps and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions during the summer, has paid the price for a drop in form having started the season with a hand injury.

Alongside emerging England back rows Sam Underhill and Tom Curry is Simmonds, who is present in an England squad for the first time after impressing for the Chiefs.

BREAKING | Your England squad for the opening match of the #OMWSeries against Argentina ???? #CarryThemHome



➡️ https://t.co/mUGcfuS0xn pic.twitter.com/QGG30XBnM4 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 26, 2017

There are few surprises among the 34 players who will begin preparations for the Old Mutual Wealth Series opener against Argentina, which takes place on November 11, with Haskell emerging as the biggest casualty.

Marland Yarde of Harlequins is missing from the list of back three players, losing out to Sale’s Denny Solomona who is present despite being sent home from England’s August training camp for engaging in a late-night drinking session with Manu Tuilagi.

Head coach Eddie Jones has included two names described as ‘apprentice players’ in Bath back row Zach Mercer and Quins fly-half Marcus Smith.

“Our first match against Argentina is a significant game for England,” Jones said.

“Everything we have been doing in our training camps so far this season has been geared around getting the detail right in our preparation on how we want to play and win against them next month.

“This will be the fourth time we have played against Argentina in the last 12 months and the last time we play them before 2019, so we want to make sure our record against them is 4-0.”