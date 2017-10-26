Four Nations failure will spur us on, says England assistant Denis Betts

England will aim to use their 2016 Four Nations Series failure to drive them to success in the World Cup, according to assistant coach Denis Betts.

Wayne Bennett experienced a disappointing start to his tenure as head coach when England failed to even reach the final 12 months ago, despite having home advantage, but Betts says the plan all along was to peak for the World Cup.

“What this group have done together has brought us to this place,” said Betts after England’s final team run at Melbourne’s AAMI Park ahead of Friday’s opening game against Australia.

“The World Cup has always been the goal, it’s why the coach is here, to get England into a World Cup final with a possibility of being the team that wins it.

“We wanted to win the Four Nations last year, but that experience is the strength of this group now.”

Bennett has hinted that he would be satisfied with an honourable defeat in the opening group game, insisting that his team will be at their best in time for the knockout stage, but Betts says the aim is to beat the Kangaroos twice in a tournament for the first time since the last Ashes triumph of 1970.

“Nothing’s won or lost tomorrow,” he said. “We will get better as we go through the tournament.

“We haven’t beaten Australia twice in a tournament, whether it be an Ashes Series or a World Cup, for a long time and that’s got to be the benchmark.”

Betts was in the Great Britain team that gained a landmark win in Melbourne in 1992 and he was the last man to lead England into a World Cup final, some 22 years ago when they lost to the Kangaroos.

“My worst day and my best day were both on the same day,” he recalled. “I was captain of England in a World Cup final, walking out at Wembley with my family in the stand.

“I felt we were good enough to win that tournament, but I was disappointed in the team’s overall performance. It was a chance that went missing. We just didn’t perform on the day and that lives with me.

“Nobody thought we wouldn’t be a World Cup final from that day to this. Twenty-two years is a long, long time to be out of that situation. We might only get one chance and this might be it.”

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley, who was absent from training earlier in the week, will make his England debut off the bench after climbing from his sick bed to take part in the captain’s run.

“He’s mentally tough,” Betts said. “Come his stint tomorrow night, I don’t think it will matter where he was 24 or 48 hours earlier or what he was dying of.

“He knows his job, he’s been around the team and has been involved in all the training sessions up to last week. He knows what responsibility he has and he’s got some energy about him. He’s excited and it’s nice to see a fellow that big who wants to carry the ball as hard as he does involved in the group.”