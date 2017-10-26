Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid could make an audacious bid for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski over the summer, the Sun reports. The Polish striker has previously said he is “obsessed” with the Spanish giants and the paper has reported that talks have already been held between the club and representatives for the 29-year-old.

Robert Lewandowski could be on the move to Spain (Matthias Schrader/AP)

After a stunning performance against Manchester City, Wolves defender Conor Coady is hot property, with Newcastle and West Brom taking an interest, according to the Sun. Coady, 24, impressed in the Carabao Cup defeat and has helped his side to the top of the Championship.

Speculation mounts that Luke Shaw is on his way out of Old Trafford, with the Times reporting the left-back has fallen out with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as the 22-year-old has struggled to get a start this season.

Luke Shaw’s Manchester United spell could be coming to an end (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, United are to open talks with goalkeeper David De Gea about a new contract, according to the Independent. The 26-year-old is currently contracted until 2019, but United want to look at tying the Spain international down in face of interest from Real Madrid.

Social round-up

Stan Kroenke says he is at Arsenal for long term and has no regrets over Wenger https://t.co/v0cXjwmvjk — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 26, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Atmosphere at Man United training now 'like a morgue' https://t.co/e1eRImMhDa pic.twitter.com/tnucOdGz6i — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 25, 2017

