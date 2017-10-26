Eric Gordon rescues Rockets with buzzer-beating three-pointer

Eric Gordon beat the buzzer with a three-pointer as the Houston Rockets came from behind to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-104.

The Rockets led for the majority of the game, but found themselves 104-102 down with six seconds left on the clock at the Wells Fargo Center.

Houston inbounded the ball and Gordon – who scored 29 on the night – took it on in the corner, faked out Joel Embid and found the basket as time expired for the win.

LeBron James notched up a triple-double – 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds – but it was not enough as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-107.

LeBron tallies his 56th career triple-double with 29 PTS, 13 ASTS, & 10 REBS

Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three-pointer in the final minute to put the Nets ahead, after Cleveland had pulled back a 14-point lead in the fourth-quarter.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Kevin Durant had 29 as the Golden State Warriors overcame a five-point deficit with two minutes left to beat the Toronto Raptors 117-112.

The game tying 3 from KD ✔️

The go ahead 3 by Steph ✔️

The game tying 3 from KD ✔️

The go ahead 3 by Steph ✔️

The block by Klay ✔️

Warriors had seen a 14-point lead disappear in the second half but MVP duo Curry and Durant both landed three-pointers inside the final 62 seconds to lead their side to a third win of the season.

The San Antonio Spurs outscored the Miami Heat in each of the last three periods to continue their impressive start to their season, racking up their fourth straight win 117-100.

LaMarcus Aldridge hit 31 points and Kyle Anderson notched up 10 rebounds in the victory.

Brought some ???? in Miami tonight pic.twitter.com/L1bmy1acyw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 26, 2017

The Dallas Mavericks chalked up their first win of the campaign beating the Memphis Grizzlies 103-94, while Victor Oladipo hit 35 points but it was not enough as his Indiana Pacers lost 114-96 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There were wins for the Charlotte Hornets who beat the Denver Nuggets 110-93, and the Detroit Pistons who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-101.

The Phoenix Suns won their second game on the bounce 97-88 over the Utah Jazz, with TJ Warren scoring 27, while the LA Lakers needed overtime to beat the Washington Wizards 102-99, despite Bradley Beal top scoring with 28 points.