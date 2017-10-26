England Under-17 emerging stars

England have reached the final of the Under-17 World Cup, Steve Cooper’s side beating Brazil 3-1 in the last four on Wednesday to set up Saturday’s showdown with Spain in Kolkata.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the players who have been involved in this latest impressive tournament showing from an England youth outfit.

Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster has back-to-back hat-tricks (Bikas Das/AP)

Brewster has made a major impact in India, scoring seven times including hat-tricks in both the Brazil match and the quarter-final against the United States. He moved to Liverpool after being with Chelsea between the ages of seven and 14. Brewster is yet to make a first-team appearance but was an unused substitute for the Reds’ Premier League clash with Crystal Palace in April.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden impressed against Brazil (Bikas Das/AP)

Foden, another to really catch the eye with his performance in the semi-final and a scorer in the group stage, has been with City since under-nine level. He made the bench for last season’s home Champions League match against Celtic without getting on, then earned considerable praise from Pep Guardiola following his display in a friendly against Manchester United in Houston over the summer, with the City boss saying: “He’s a gift for us.”

George McEachran

George McEachran has shone in England’s midfield (Aaron Chown/Empics)

McEachran has been at Chelsea since the start of his under-eight year and helped them win the FA Youth Cup last season. He is the younger brother of Josh McEachran, who made 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues before joining his current side Brentford.

Steven Sessegnon

Steven Sessegnon is another from a footballing family (Bikas Das/AP)

Another player with a well-known sibling in the game, Sessegnon is the twin brother of Fulham team-mate Ryan Sessegnon, the full-back who has already made over 30 appearances for the club and is an England Under-19 international. Steven made his Cottagers first-team debut in August, playing the full 90 minutes of a Carabao Cup victory against Wycombe.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho was recalled by his club after the group stage (Bikas Das/AP)

Sancho scored three times in the group stage of this tournament but was not involved thereafter having been called back by Dortmund, who he joined from Manchester City on transfer deadline day in August for £8million. Wearing the number seven shirt at the German side that was previously in the possession of Ousmane Dembele, he made his Bundesliga debut last weekend, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.