Cricket stars seeking further racing excitement with Elysium Dream

England cricketers Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Eoin Morgan are hoping to enjoy a pre-Ashes series boost on the racecourse at Newbury on Saturday.

The trio are part of The Racing Cricketers syndicate that owns the filly Elysium Dream, who has run at a host of big meetings this season and hit the jackpot last time out in a valuable contest at Newmarket.

That race carried a first prize of £81,165 and the Richard Hannon-trained two-year-old will bid to add to her gains in the Bathwick Tyres Stakes, which is due to be run at 2.15pm.

Elysium Dream wins the big sales race for juveniles at @NewmarketRace to land a @rhannonracing double pic.twitter.com/JtCK6KOGr8 — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) October 7, 2017

Morgan, captain of the England one-day team, revealed the Newmarket success had seen him interrupt the wedding of fellow cricketer Jason Roy with his celebrations.

He told #ThisFillyCan: “I was actually in the middle of a wedding at the time of her victory a couple of weeks ago.

“I sort of snuck out the back, I watched it in the toilets in a château in France and gave honestly the biggest scream you’ve ever heard. Obviously, I alerted the bride and groom and they were just happy everything was all right, they didn’t realise I was celebrating but it’s an amazing feeling.”

Eoin Morgan and Stuart Broad with their pride and joy Elysium Dream

Broad will be on his way to Australia when Elysium Dream runs, but said: “The win at Newmarket was incredible. It is very hard to put it into words, but the excitement you get watching with friends is a very similar buzz to actually playing sport.

“For the next race I am going to be at about 35,000 feet, but hopefully with modern technology there will be a bit of WiFi and I can keep in some sort of touch.

“Watching the races, I get incredibly nervous about 15 minutes before and then once it’s done, the elation of seeing her run nicely is what it’s all about.”