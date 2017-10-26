Arsenal chief defends transfer dealings as shareholders show displeasure at AGM

Gazidis, who was taking questions at Arsenal’s annual general meeting on Thursday, also said no-one outside the club is aware of the demands being made by players approaching the end of their contracts.

He said keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil as their deals run down rather than selling them this summer also shows the club’s board are not simply seeking financial success.

Gazidis says #AFC most "over-achieving side for some time" on an "objective basis". — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) October 26, 2017

Arsenal announced record turnover of £422million for 2016/17 and a question at the AMG asked why the club had not invested more in buying new players.

But, after the Gunners broke their transfer record to sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer in addition to recent big-money moves for the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka, Gazidis said he had a formula to prove Arsenal were more successful in the transfer market that other clubs.

“Every football club has successes and failures in the transfer market and every club wants to do better, we certainly want to do better,” he said.

“We deal with a massive amount of inaccurate or incomplete information, there are many agendas at play and many stories during a transfer window, only a fraction of which are accurate but which play their part in inflaming emotions and driving opinions and narratives. In that environment it becomes very difficult to see through the noise.

Arsenal broke their transfer record on Alexandre Lacazette in the summer (John Walton/PA Archive)

“Fortunately, there is one very accurate, and objective, way to assess how well and how consistently clubs perform in this area over time.

“It is very simply to compare team performance by a series of objective metrics, usually league position or points, against expenditure on transfers.

“No club has a perfect record every year under this scrutiny but Arsenal has probably been, of the big clubs certainly, the most consistently over-performing team over time.”