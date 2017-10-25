Kevin not feeling the Love from Dwyane Wade

NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James might be best friends on and off the court but one Cleveland team-mate isn’t feeling the love.

After showing off an intricate greeting with James, Wade went over to Cavs power forward Kevin Love and offered him a simple handshake.

D-Wade’s handshake with LeBron vs. his handshake with Kevin Love ????



(via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/DxnGNs8DWF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2017

The Cavs were celebrating after they defeated Chicago Bulls 119-112 at the Quicken Loans arena with James scoring 34 points in a rare start at point guard.

But don’t worry, Wade has offered to work on his greeting with Love.

Let’s work on it over team breakfast tomorrow https://t.co/D58UkfcnaY — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 25, 2017

The Cavs are next in action against Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.