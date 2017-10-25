Advertising
Kevin not feeling the Love from Dwyane Wade
Wade needs to up his handshake game with one of his Cleveland team-mates.
NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James might be best friends on and off the court but one Cleveland team-mate isn’t feeling the love.
After showing off an intricate greeting with James, Wade went over to Cavs power forward Kevin Love and offered him a simple handshake.
The Cavs were celebrating after they defeated Chicago Bulls 119-112 at the Quicken Loans arena with James scoring 34 points in a rare start at point guard.
But don’t worry, Wade has offered to work on his greeting with Love.
The Cavs are next in action against Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.
