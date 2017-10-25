Ian Poulter given early Halloween fright by his family

English golfer Ian Poulter was given a fright when he woke from a jet-lag induced nap.

Having played tournaments in Malaysia and Korea in the last two weeks, it was perhaps no surprise that Poulter was a little tired when he returned to his home in Florida.

Jet lag kicked in and I fell asleep on the sofa… I woke up and Katie and the kids had been busy on the front lawn.. ????????☠️????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/gNqpv23NLn — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 24, 2017

But the 41-year-old Ryder Cup star must have thought he was having a bad dream when he woke to find his wife Katie and four children had transformed their front garden into a graveyard complete with cobwebs, skeletons and witches.

Poulter will not have long to enjoy the decorations, as he is due to rack up more air miles to compete in next week’s Turkish Airlines Open.