Football rumours from the media

What the papers day

The latest name to be linked to the vacant Everton manager’s position is former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Sun. The Toffees dismissed Ronald Koeman earlier in the week and fancy the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss to help revive their season after accumulating only eight points from their opening nine games. The paper also reports that Ancelotti would want to take on Swansea boss Paul Clement as his right hand man.

Julian Draxler could be swapping Paris for Liverpool (Adam Davy/Empics)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is “always in contact with Jose (Mourinho)” – but Manchester United have not made a move for the German, the Manchester Evening News reports. The paper adds that Ozil would only leave the Emirates for United, Barcelona or former club Real Madrid.

Tottenham have joined the long list of clubs who are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the Sun. The 20-year-old has already piqued the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but Spurs may be looking at the Scot as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, the paper reports.

Scotland and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Social round-up

Casillas could be on his way out of Porto.



He's been dropped due to Financial Fair Play.



DETAILS ????https://t.co/BBCRhomhxg pic.twitter.com/Ntxvb26igw — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) October 24, 2017

Advertising

David Unsworth aims to land Everton job by proving he is a ‘winning manager’ https://t.co/YLLg1epGfe By @AHunterGuardian pic.twitter.com/HPqT2974qF — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) October 24, 2017

Michael Appleton in dark over future after win over Leeds is his second on the trot in temporary charge of Foxes https://t.co/xe0RQECxwu pic.twitter.com/eh2RRVF2nB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 24, 2017

Players to watch