Football rumours from the media

Could Carlo Ancelotti be returning to the Premier League? A World Cup winner could be set for a move to Anfield – but on one condition.

The latest name to be linked to the vacant Everton manager’s position is former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Sun. The Toffees dismissed Ronald Koeman earlier in the week and fancy the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss to help revive their season after accumulating only eight points from their opening nine games. The paper also reports that Ancelotti would want to take on Swansea boss Paul Clement as his right hand man.

Julian Draxler could be swapping Paris for Liverpool (Adam Davy/Empics)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is “always in contact with Jose (Mourinho)” – but Manchester United have not made a move for the German, the Manchester Evening News reports. The paper adds that Ozil would only leave the Emirates for United, Barcelona or former club Real Madrid.

Tottenham have joined the long list of clubs who are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the Sun. The 20-year-old has already piqued the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but Spurs may be looking at the Scot as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, the paper reports.

Scotland and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Several Premier League clubs are in the hunt for Liverpool striker Danny Ings (Mike Egerton/PA)
