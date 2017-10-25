Eddie Nketiah looking to build on his match-winning cameo for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah is hoping to achieve many more of his footballing dreams after the teenager came off the bench to rescue Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goals to help the Gunners come from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 after extra-time and take their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Josh Murphy had given the Canaries a surprise lead at the Emirates Stadium but Daniel Farke’s side missed a number of chances to seal a famous win before Arsenal hit back.

Dream come true to score 2 goals on my home debut, God is great! ⚽️???????? pic.twitter.com/bhBmaPkFch — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 24, 2017

Wenger, who made 11 changes from the side that won 5-2 at Everton on Sunday, turned to Nketiah with five minutes to go and the former Chelsea youngster responded with an equaliser just 15 seconds into his home debut.

That took the game to extra-time where Nketiah would head home the winning goal to send Arsenal into the last eight and leave the home crowd chanting the name of their latest prospect.

“I’m delighted to get two goals and win the match for the team,” the England Under-19 international said.

“I’m very thankful to the boss for giving me that opportunity to come on and show what I can do.

“I’m really happy that the fans welcomed me into the team like that and to hear your name at such a young age is a dream come true and hopefully it is the first of many.

“I came on there with full focus to help the team win and I believe in myself and I believe that I can always get goals so I just tried to get in goalscoring opportunities and thankfully they went in.”

Team-mates Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott tweeted their congratulations for Nketiah after the game, while Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he “knew” that the striker could get him a goal.

The win puts Arsenal into Thursday’s draw for the quarter-finals. Wenger’s side have not progressed further than the last eight since they lost to Birmingham in the 2011 final.

Good to be in the hat for the next round. Well done to @EddieNketiah9 different class mate. Thanks to the fans also, kept us going #AFC — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) October 24, 2017

Norwich should not have given Nketiah the chance to provide the heroics as the Sky Bet Championship side wasted a number of chances to double their lead before their hosts hit back.

Farke felt Mohamed Elneny should have been sent off as he hauled down Nelson Oliveira as the Portugal international bared down on goal.

The German had a point but Murphy was also accurate when he bemoaned second-half misses from himself, Oliveira and Mario Vrancic.

“Everyone is gutted,” Murphy told the club’s official website.

“We can’t say that we were the better team but we defended for our lives and I can’t fault the boys. The manager can’t fault anyone for how well we did and how well we played today.

“After 85 minutes, we did it and we probably could have put the game to bed with my chance, Mario’s chance and Nelson’s chance but it wasn’t to be.”