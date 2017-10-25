Crystal Palace fan rejects Pape Souare shirt offering

Pape Souare was left red-faced following Crystal Palace’s Carabao Cup defeat at Bristol City after a travelling away fan rejected the offer of his match shirt.

Roy Hodgson’s men became the third Premier League scalp of this season’s competition for the Robins following the 4-1 loss at Ashton Gate, which condemned the Eagles to their ninth defeat from 12 matches this campaign.

Disappointing to see, Pape Soaure throws top into crowd only for it to be thrown back #cpfc pic.twitter.com/1UpfSbMDfx — Tom (@Tomcpfcgower) October 24, 2017

And a certain Palace fan showed their dismay at another abject performance by throwing the left-back’s shirt back onto the pitch after the Senegal international had offered it to the travelling supporter.

The 27-year-old, who was making just his second appearance since suffering serious injuries from a car accident in September last year, was filmed picking up the garment before gesturing towards the fan and walking back to the dressing room with team-mate Jason Puncheon.

Disappointing night, emotions were high. I understand the frustration. All love ❤️???? — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) October 24, 2017

The former Lille full-back later posted on Twitter about the incident, where he gained plenty of support from Palace supporters who disagreed with the person’s behaviour.