Aaron Mooy keen to meet young Huddersfield fan who sent him £5

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy said he wants to meet the young fan who sent him a £5 note after finding it at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Mooy scored the Terriers’ opening goal as they secured their first win against Manchester United since 1952, and Town fan Adam sent the Australia international the fiver as a reward.

Adam said he had been told by his dad that he could not keep the money because it was not his.

Pure class from young Adam pic.twitter.com/KVSpfJlZrm — Sean Jarvis (@SeanMJarvis) October 24, 2017

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis posted a picture of the letter Adam sent to him on Twitter and Mooy replied: “I would love to meet you Adam.”

Adam explained in his letter that he had found the money at the stadium while attending the match with his dad.

“I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because we cannot keep what is not ours,” Adam wrote.

I would love to meet you Adam — Aaron Mooy (@AaronMooy) October 24, 2017

Advertising

“Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored.

“I have put the £5 note in the envelope. Thank you.”

Jarvis tweeted: “Pure class from young Adam”, and the youngster could be rewarded for his honesty and kind gesture by meeting man of the match Mooy.