5 things you may not know about Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah
The 18-year-old scored twice on his Arsenal home debut on Tuesday.
Eddie Nketiah announced himself to Arsenal fans with two goals to rescue them from a shock Carabao Cup exit to Norwich.
Here, we look at five things you may not know about the former Chelsea youth player.
1. Hat-trick hero
Nketiah has hit hat-tricks for two different England age-group teams in 2017, for the under-18s against Qatar in March and the under-19s in a 7-1 win over Poland in September.
2. Regular as clockwork
Nketiah has scored 24 goals in Arsenal’s various youth teams in each of the last two seasons to push himself into the first-team reckoning.
3. First for Arsene
Nketiah was not even born when Arsene Wenger became Arsenal manager in September 1996, making him the first Gunners goalscorer born during the Frenchman’s reign.
4. Social animal
Despite only making his Arsenal debut on September 28 and not yet starting a game, Nketiah has amassed over 20,000 Twitter followers and 35,000 on Instagram.
5. Backing from the stars
Ahead of his maiden call-up to Wenger’s first-team squad, the Gunners’ all-time record goalscorer Thierry Henry sent him a good luck message on Twitter while current team-mate Alexandre Lacazette told arsenal.com: “I really like Eddie, he is very calm in front of goal and has great technique.”
