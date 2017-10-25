5 things you may not know about Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah announced himself to Arsenal fans with two goals to rescue them from a shock Carabao Cup exit to Norwich.

Here, we look at five things you may not know about the former Chelsea youth player.

Dream come true to score 2 goals on my home debut, God is great! ⚽️???????? pic.twitter.com/bhBmaPkFch — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 24, 2017

1. Hat-trick hero

Great win vs Poland U19s, happy to get another hat-trick for @England ⚽️???????????? pic.twitter.com/gtr91X1lyn — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) September 1, 2017

Nketiah has hit hat-tricks for two different England age-group teams in 2017, for the under-18s against Qatar in March and the under-19s in a 7-1 win over Poland in September.

2. Regular as clockwork

Nketiah has scored 24 goals in Arsenal’s various youth teams in each of the last two seasons to push himself into the first-team reckoning.

3. First for Arsene

Nketiah was not even born when Arsene Wenger became Arsenal manager in September 1996, making him the first Gunners goalscorer born during the Frenchman’s reign.

4. Social animal

Great work from the team tonight & shout out to @EddieNketiah9 for making the difference and changing the game! #CarabaoCup #Nketiah pic.twitter.com/aS3imUQQ5Q — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) October 24, 2017

Despite only making his Arsenal debut on September 28 and not yet starting a game, Nketiah has amassed over 20,000 Twitter followers and 35,000 on Instagram.

5. Backing from the stars

What a night for @EddieNketiah9. So happy for him and not surprised at all! — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) October 24, 2017

Ahead of his maiden call-up to Wenger’s first-team squad, the Gunners’ all-time record goalscorer Thierry Henry sent him a good luck message on Twitter while current team-mate Alexandre Lacazette told arsenal.com: “I really like Eddie, he is very calm in front of goal and has great technique.”