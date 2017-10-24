Stephen Curry on form as Golden State Warriors bounce back from Memphis defeat

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways with a 133-103 success against the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry, who was fined $50,000 (£38,000) for throwing his mouthpiece towards a referee in Saturday’s defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies, made all 13 free throws and had eight assists to improve the defending NBA champions’ record to 2-2.

Kevin Durant added 25 points while Wesley Matthews’ 19 points top-scored for Dallas, whose winless start to the season extended to four games.

Closer look at tonight's win ???? pic.twitter.com/8Tv3kRC3BY — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 24, 2017

At Bradley Center, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a masterclass, scoring 32 points and claiming 14 rebounds in a 103-94 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 22-year-old now has a season average of 38.3 points a game.

It was a tighter battle between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs, with DeMar DeRozan’s 28 points not being enough as the Raptors lost 101-97.

Tough battle but just wasn't our night. pic.twitter.com/6QZzV8jXi2 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 24, 2017

The 2016 number one draft pick Ben Simmons recorded his first triple-double in his fourth NBA game as the Philadelphia 76ers got their first win of the season with a 97-86 victory against the Detroit Pistons

Nikola Jokic’s 29 points could not prevent the Denver Nuggets losing 109-104 to the Washington Wizards, who have won all three of their games this season.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns’ first win of the campaign came courtesy of a 117-115 success against the Sacramento Kings while the Miami Heat earned a 104-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies topped the Houston Rockets 98-90.