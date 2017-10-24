Advertising
Squirrel causes havoc at the Etihad
The animal gave the Manchester City groundstaff a run for their money before kick-off
There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.
A squirrel gave the Manchester City groundstaff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.
The animal found its way on to the playing surface before kick-off and, after a brief struggle, was eventually escorted off the pitch.
