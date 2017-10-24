Menu

Squirrel causes havoc at the Etihad

The animal gave the Manchester City groundstaff a run for their money before kick-off

There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

A squirrel gave the Manchester City groundstaff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.

The animal found its way on to the playing surface before kick-off and, after a brief struggle, was eventually escorted off the pitch.

A squirrel causes havoc at the Etihad
A member of the City groundstaff tries to remove a squirrel from the pitch (Richard Sellers/Empics)
