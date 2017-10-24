Advertising
Roberts left out of Wales squad for autumn Tests
Roberts has won 93 caps for his country.
Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts has been left out of the Wales squad for this season’s autumn Tests.
Roberts, who has won 93 caps, fails to make a 36-man group for appointments with Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa between November 11 and December 2.
But there is a call-up for New Zealand-born Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes, even though he will not be eligible until the series finale against South Africa, by which time he will have completed his residency qualification.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.