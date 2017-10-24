Family affair for Cristiano Ronaldo after FIFA win

Cristiano Ronaldo had his nearest and dearest on hand in London as he celebrated his latest award.

The Real Madrid man edged out rival Lionel Messi to be named as FIFA’s best male player for the second year running at a glitzy ceremony in the capital.

And, to celebrate, the 32-year-old was joined on stage by mum Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro and her partner, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez, son Cristiano Jr and sisters Katia and Elma.

It was Ronaldo’s fifth FIFA aware for the best male player and he has eyes on matching his shirt number.

“I want seven. Five is good but seven is my lucky number so seven would be great,” he said.

Ronaldo retained the prize after scoring 44 goals in 48 appearances in 2017, 33 for Real Madrid and 11 for Portugal.

Neither Ronaldo nor Messi included each other in their top three nominations, although there was no hint of frostiness when the pair met beforehand at the London Palladium.