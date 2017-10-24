Bristol City come from behind to dump Crystal Palace out of Carabao Cup

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace were dumped out of the Carabao Cup as Bristol City came from behind to win 4-1 at Ashton Gate.

Bakary Sako had put Roy Hodgson’s much-changed side, who are bottom of the top-flight table with just three points, ahead in the 21st minute.

However, Matt Taylor equalised in the 34th minute after a mistake from Patrick van Aanholt and City were in front five minutes later through a close-range finish from Milan Djuric.

Joe Bryan crashed home a third on the hour when his left-foot drive went in off the crossbar, with Callum O’Dowda knocking in a fourth six minutes later to compound a miserable night for the Eagles.

Jesse Lingard scored twice as holders Manchester United won 2-0 at Swansea.

Lingard broke the deadlock in the 21st minute and then headed in a second on the hour as Jose Mourinho’s men looked to move on from Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Huddersfield.

Bournemouth put their Premier League troubles to one side with a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough.

Debutant Jack Simpson put the Cherries ahead four minutes into the second half, but Boro were level in the 56th minute through Marcus Tavernier.

However, Eddie Howe’s team – who picked up only their second league win when beating Stoke at the weekend – were strong during the closing stages as forward Callum Wilson, making his first appearance since January following a serious knee injury, slotted in a penalty in the 75th minute and Benik Afobe wrapped things up late on.

Managerless Leicester came from behind to beat Leeds 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Pablo Hernandez had put the Championship side ahead in the 26th minute but Kelechi Iheanacho soon levelled on the half-hour.

Islam Slimani gave the Foxes the lead in the 71st minute and a fine effort from Riyad Mahrez sealed victory with two minutes left.