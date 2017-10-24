Barcelona ease to Copa del Rey victory over Real Murcia

Jose Arnaiz scored on his senior debut as Barcelona secured a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie against Real Murcia at Estadio Nueva Condomina.

Manager Ernesto Valverde had made the expected sweeping changes, but after some early pressure from the hosts, the LaLiga leaders broke the deadlock just before half-time through Paco Alcacer.

Gerard Deulofeu added a second in the 52nd minute before 22-year-old winger Arnaiz netted an angled drive after cutting in from the left.

Tweet of the match

Felicidades compañeros… eliminatoria encarrilada, queda la vuelta en el Camp Nou! ????????????????⚽ — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) October 24, 2017

Translated as: “Congratulations, comrades … on the road, the return at the Camp Nou!” Veteran Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta was impressed with the efforts of Ernesto Valverde’s youthful side.

Star man – Gerard Deulofeu

Gerard Deulofeu impressed for Barcelona (Nick Potts/EMPICS)

While Deulofeu may have found himself in the headlines after scoring a controversial opening goal against Malaga on Saturday after the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, the former Everton man produced the perfect answer in helping a much-changed Barcelona side avoid a potential banana skin. Deulofeu set up Alcacer to head the opener and then showed great strength to power into the right side of the penalty box and clip in a well-taken second goal to effectively settle the contest.

Moment of the match

⚽️⚽️⚽️ GOOOALLLLLLL! Jose Arnaiz makes it three on his debut! (0-3, m.56) #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/QSDiQejywh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2017

Arnaiz may only be 22, but the Barcelona B player showed maturity beyond his years to cap an impressive debut with a brilliant goal on 55 minutes. The winger, signed from Valladolid in the summer, collected the ball on the left flank, powered forwards before cutting inside two defenders at the edge of the Murcia penalty area and flashing a right-foot angled drive across goal into the far corner.

The Barca kids are all right

83: ???? Debut for Marc Cucurella with the first team! ???? #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/5zWZARZ7mu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2017

As well as Arnaiz, Valverde also gave Carles Alena a start, while 19-year-old defender Marc Cucurella came on to make his debut during the closing stages. While tougher opponents and challenges lie ahead, Barca fans can rest assured the Nou Camp conveyor belt shows little signs of slowing up.

Stat Attack

The @FCBarcelonaB player Jose Arnaiz is enjoying his first start as a blaugrana with the first team ???????????? #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/Hk46aRb4jb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2017

Arnaiz has played a part in a total of eight goals for Barcelona B and the first team – with three assists and now five strikes to his credit following his fine Copa del Rey debut effort.

Aymeric Laporte and Athletic Bilbao are next up for Barcelona

Real Murcia v Granada B (Segunda Division B Group 4, October 29)

Athletico Bilbao v Barcelona (LaLiga, October 28)