Anthony Joshua says ‘forget about labels’ ahead of world title defence

World heavyweight king Anthony Joshua has released a powerful new movie as his title defence against Carlos Takam approaches.

Going back to his roots at the Finchley Boxing Club, Joshua has filmed a video in partnership with Lynx which shows him wrapping his hands as accusations of a week chin and being unable to handle the pressure pop up on his phone.

But, as he has done to all 19 of his professional opponents to date, Joshua shatters the notifications and the noise with one devastating punch, before adding: “Forget about labels. Find your magic.”

Speaking about the film, Joshua said: “Throughout our lives, everyone will come up against some form of criticism – I certainly have both outside and inside the ring.

“I believe it’s so important to persevere through negativity and to stay focused on yourself and your goals, which is why I loved the concept of this film.”

Joshua faces Takam in Cardiff on Saturday night.