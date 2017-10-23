Menu

Advertising

Look at Steph Curry’s latest outrageous skill

UK Sport | Published:

Golden State Warriors guard may have excelled himself

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry is perhaps the greatest shooter the sport has ever seen – fans come to games early just to watch him warm-up.

Curry’s pre-game workouts have become a thing of legend and he has been known to land his signature shot – a long three-pointer – from halfway down the tunnel.

He may have gone one better.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ meeting with the Dallas Mavericks, Curry took on a three from the bench, one-handed, with his phone in the other. Can you guess what happened?

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News