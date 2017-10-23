Halep makes dominant start to WTA Finals campaign with victory over Garcia

World number one Simona Halep made a dominant start to her BNP Paribas WTA Finals campaign by easing past Caroline Garcia in Singapore.

Two weeks after Garcia defeated Halep in the China Open final, the Romanian exacted some revenge in her first tournament since it was announced she was top of the singles ranking for the first time.

Garcia’s 11-match winning streak was ended with Halep’s 6-4 6-2 success.

POINT! @Simona_Halep @WTAFinalsSG.



Halep goes on to break and will try and serve out the set. https://t.co/Y1jilDsF0E pic.twitter.com/AZjY4Btkd9 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 23, 2017

“I feel great that the first tournament where I’m number one, I won the first match,” Halep said in quotes published on wtatennis.com.

“It’s nice and I did enjoy the time on court.

“I’m in a place that I have never been, with the happiness, also with my inside feelings about everything that happened this year.

“I think it was my best year so far, and after I had so many difficult moments, I was able to come back stronger. It’s really nice and for sure I will never forget.”

In the day’s other contest, Caroline Wozniacki was an even more convincing winner as she dropped just two games en route to a 6-2 6-0 triumph over Elina Svitolina.

The Dane had never beaten Svitolina in their previous three meetings but had no difficulties as she won the final 10 matches in a row to clinch victory.

“I think I just kind of broke her down a little bit,” Wozniacki said.

“Then I think she lost the belief or she tried to go a little bit more for it. She just couldn’t find a break or find a way to break me.”