Football rumours from the media
Are Real Madrid keeping tabs on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino?
What the papers say
After Tottenham held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League clash, the Spanish giants could be interested in having manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Bernabeu when current boss Zinedine Zidane decides to call it a day at the reigning La Liga champions, according to the Mirror.
Sticking with Manchester City, and Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby is on the club’s radar according to a report in the Sun, who say the 20-year-old was scouted as Everton took on the French club in the Europa League.
Former Sunderland boss David Moyes is a man in demand according to the Mirror – with Everton eyeing him up to replace Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park after a dismal start to the season. The Scot could also be offered a job replacing Gordon Strachan as coach of the Scottish national team, the paper reports.
Arsenal will be sitting down with representatives of Jack Wilshere over the next month to ensure the midfielder does not leave on a free in the summer, reports the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has previously been the subject of interest from Everton and Roma, but the paper reports Chelsea and Manchester City could also be interested if he shows improvements in his fitness.
Social round-up
Players to watch
