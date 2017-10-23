Anthony Oppenheimer savouring prospect of Enable clash with Cracksman in 2018

Owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer is already looking forward to seeing his star colt Cracksman lock horns with stable companion Enable next season following his stunning display at Ascot on Saturday.

Following placed efforts in the Derby at Epsom and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, Cracksman was seriously impressive when winning the Great Voltigeur at York and the Prix Niel at Chantilly.

Connections sidestepped a clash with Enable in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, which looked a wise call after the brilliant filly produced an imperious display, and the decision was further vindicated when Cracksman dominated his rivals in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

Oppenheimer said: “I think we were all a little bit stunned by his performance on Saturday, to be honest. To see him win by the distance he did was a surprise.

“It’s hugely exciting. We know he stays a mile and a half well and coming back to the mile and a quarter was a little bit of a worry, although Robert Havlin had said he felt he was getting quicker.

“I think he’ll just wind down gently now and we’ll look forward to next year.”

Oppenheimer is eager to tackle on stablemate Enable next year, with Ascot and Longchamp two possible venues for a head-to-head.

He added: “We knew Enable had worked seriously well before the Arc and we felt missing the race this year was the right decision for our horse.

“Let’s hope both horses stay safe and sound and they can maybe meet in the King George or the Arc next year on genuine good ground. That would be something to look forward to.”