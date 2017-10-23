Andrew Wiggins upstages Carmelo Anthony as Timberwolves deny Thunder

Andrew Wiggins sunk a three-pointer from just inside half court on the buzzer – just seconds after Oklahoma City Thunder thought they had won the game with a long range effort of their own.

Carmelo Anthony gave the Thunder a 113-112 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves with five seconds remaining when Wiggins picked up the in-bound and launched a long-range effort which found the basket for a 115-113 win for the visitors.

Capping it off with a game winning 3, Andrew Wiggins puts on a 27 point performance for the @Timberwolves in their road win! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/3yMOQZpvdV — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2017

Wiggins scored 27 and was joint-top scorer with Karl Anthony, who also picked up 12 rebounds at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The New Orleans Pelicans held their own despite a late rally from the Los Angeles Lakers to win 119-112.

Anthony Davis scored 27 for the Pelicans, who were up by 13 at half-time before the Lakers went on a 27-4 run between the third and fourth quarters but failed to peg the visitors back.

Anthony Davis (27 PTS) & DeMarcus Cousins (22 PTS) combine for 49 in the @PelicansNBA road W! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/yEdfPpQT4E — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2017

Lonzo Ball – the highly-rated rookie who was selected second in this summer’s draft – only managed eight points, with three from 13 field goals, but dished out 13 assists.

The Brooklyn Nets won their second game on the bounce, breezing past the Atlanta Hawks 116-104.

Allen Crabbe scored 20 for the Nets while Caris LeVert and D’Angelo Russell both scored 16 as Brooklyn improved to 2-1.