Harry Kane helps himself to double against generous Liverpool

Harry Kane capitalised on another defensive horror show from Liverpool by scoring twice for Tottenham in a ruthless 4-1 victory.

Dejan Lovren was substituted after just 31 minutes at Wembley but he was not the only one guilty of kamikaze defending, with Simon Mignolet and Joel Matip both major contributors to Spurs’ goal flurry.

Kane and Son Heung-min took full advantage with an early double before Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool.

Dele Alli and Kane, however, struck either side of half-time to put the result beyond doubt.