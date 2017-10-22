Goal and red card on mixed night for Neymar

Marseille were denied a first win against Paris St Germain since 2011 by Edinson Cavani’s stoppage-time free-kick as Le Classique at the Stade Velodrome ended in a 2-2 draw.

Neymar cancelled out Luiz Gustavo’s brilliant first-half opener for Marseille and was controversially sent off in the second period after the home side had regained the lead through Florian Thauvin.

Here, we look at the contribution of PSG playmaker Neymar.

Influence

Creativity

Neymar was a closely marked man (Claude Paris/AP)

Neymar was a threat every time he was on the ball. Showing a tendency to turn up on the left hand side of midfield, his markers were always kept guessing. Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai was booked for his crude second-half challenge on the attacking midfielder, who always demanded the ball. But one decent chance went begging after the interval as he ballooned his cross out of play when a simple cut-back was the better option.

Advertising

Dismissal

Neymar sent off! ????



The world's most expensive footballer was given his marching orders as tempers flared between PSG and Marseille… pic.twitter.com/Sm47Ee7DFV — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2017

Overall