Arsenal score five at Everton to increase pressure on Ronald Koeman

Beleaguered Everton manager Ronald Koeman was left clinging on to his job after they slipped into the Premier League’s relegation zone with a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal.

No wins in their last five matches, just two victories in the last 13, eight points from nine games and only six league goals add up to a whole host of problems for the Dutchman.

Even Wayne Rooney’s recreation of his famous breakthrough goal as a precocious 16-year-old against the same opposition and in the same Goodison Park net to give Everton an unexpected early lead could not mask the issues the Toffees face.

It was an advantage they never looked like holding as Nacho Monreal equalised just before the break with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette – after Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off – and Aaron Ramsey hammering more nails into Koeman’s coffin.

Substitute Oumar Niasse pulled one back thanks to poor defending but fittingly Alexis Sanchez had the final say with the last kick of the game as Arsenal eased to a first away win of the season.

Tweet of the match

This club makes you laugh/cry and go mad

At moment it’s breaking my heart bit by bit — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) October 22, 2017

Advertising

Star man – Ozil

He has his critics but Ozil can certainly turn it on at times. He was the key man in Arsenal taking control of this game, heading in the Gunners’ second goal and then providing the tee-up from which Lacazette made it 3-1. Sanchez also produced another fine performance. The prospect of the Gunners losing him and Ozil, who is currently being linked with Manchester United, continues to hang over the north London club.

In with the crowd

Advertising

Farhad Moshiri watched on as Arsenal increased Everton’s woes ( Martin Rickett/Empics)

Koeman, whose side have slipped into the relegation zone, will not have enjoyed what he heard from either set of supporters. There were boos from Everton fans, including when he decided to take off Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Arsenal supporters sang that he was going to be “sacked in the morning”. What really counts, in terms of Koeman’s future, is the opinion of the Toffees’ majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who was watching from the stands and no doubt feeling concerned about what he saw.

Stat of the day

This was the first time Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette had started a game together.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

Chelsea v Everton (Carabao Cup, October 25)

Arsenal v Norwich (Carabao Cup, October 24)