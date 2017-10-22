Alex Walmsley hungry to win first England cap against Australia

Alex Walmsley is itching to make his international debut after having his appetite whetted by England’s friendly win in Perth.

The St Helens front rower made a big impact from the bench as Wayne Bennett’s men warmed up for next Friday’s World Cup opener against Australia with a 74-12 rout of the part-time players of the Combined Affiliated States.

Walmsley has been invigorated by England’s training camp in Western Australia but says his hunger was actually sparked by his non-playing involvement in the mid-season Test against Samoa.

???? @engywalmsley loved taking to the field for the first time in an England shirt



An important game in the build-up to #RLWC2017 pic.twitter.com/B6RNl297ka — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 20, 2017

He made the 12,000-mile trip to Sydney but was one of three players not used in the match that England won 30-10.

“Being a part of the 20-man squad in May put me in good stead,” Walmsley said. “It was tough not playing but I think I’m better for it, as a player and as a person.

“It re-ignited the hunger. I’ve always been really ambitious and representing my country has always been one of my aims, I came close in May and hopefully this time I get the opportunity.”

SQUAD on point ????????#RLWC2017 here we come! pic.twitter.com/UiB9YDMdvU — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 21, 2017

Advertising

Walmsley has been on the fringes of the England scene ever since bursting onto the Super League scene so impressively for St Helens in 2013.

He was a member of Saints’ Grand Final-winning team in 2014 and 12 months later was named in the Super League Dream Team and on the three-man short-list for Man of Steel.

But he missed out on the end-of-season internationals that year due to injury and fell down the pecking order by the time the Four Nations Series came around in 2016.

“I put my international aims on the back burner a little bit but thankfully I’ve been given an opportunity and hopefully I’ll get to pull on that jersey this time around,” he said.

Advertising

????️



Hear from @SamBurgess8 on tonight's win, a week in Perth and looking ahead to @RLWC2017 pic.twitter.com/kYTuVGcbcT — England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 20, 2017

It has been an eventful last two months for Walmsley, who played a big role in St Helens’ push for the Grand Final and became a father for the first time.

The former Batley prop famously came off 10 minutes from the end of Saints’ game at Wakefield on September 7 in order to make a dash to hospital after his partner went into labour, arriving just too late to witness the birth of son Atticus, named after the fictitious lawyer Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mocking Bird”.

“I did the book at school and it’s been one of my favourite ones since,” Walmsley explained. “We had a girl’s name sorted but we were struggling for a boy’s name. I read the book again over the summer and I proposed it to Simone and she was happy with it.

“It’s been a fantastic six weeks since the birth, such a whirlwind of emotions from that night and, off the back of it, part of the challenge of representing my country. I’m very fortunate that I’ve got a very supportive partner who is going to come out to Australia with the little one.”