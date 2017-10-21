Sergio Aguero equals record as Man City beat Burnley

Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City’s all-time scoring record as Pep Guardiola’s side set a new club best of 11 victories in a row with a 3-0 win against Burnley.

Aguero got the one goal he needed to join Eric Brook on 177 with a disputed 30th-minute penalty after Nick Pope was deemed to have fouled Bernardo Silva.

Burnley, who had been unbeaten away in the Premier League, were impressive again but their resistance was broken by two goals in three minutes from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane late in the second half.

In his 262nd game for City, Aguero equalled the mark set by pre-war forward Brook. It was clear how much Aguero wanted to claim the outright record for himself and he would have but for the heroics of Pope, who produced two excellent saves. He will have to wait, but surely not for long.

Roger East was put in an unenviable position by Silva for City’s penalty. The Portugal winger reacted theatrically to Pope’s challenge, leaving Burnley’s players seething. But there was significant contact on Silva’s foot and East made the correct decision. He was also right to deny Burnley a spot-kick after Fabian Delph’s attempted clearance hit his own arm.

Aguero has scored many more spectacular goals than this but few more personally significant. He must have been nervous as he stepped up to take the penalty, particularly given his patchy record from the spot, but he dispatched it clinically into the bottom corner, sending Pope the wrong way.

