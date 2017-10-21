Record-equalling Aidan O’Brien looking to next opportunity after Ascot landmark

Aidan O’Brien is likely to throw plenty of ammunition at the three Group One races in Europe next weekend in an attempt to claim the world record for most top-level victories in a year outright.

The master of Ballydoyle drew level on 25 victories with the late Bobby Frankel when Hydrangea won the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.

It has been an amazing season for O’Brien, 48, who is never slow to credit others with success. The likes of Churchill, Winter, Roly Poly and Hydrangea herself are all multiple Group One winners.

Hydrangea wins the Fillies and Mares and Aidan O'brien equals the record! That's 25 group 1 wins in 2017! Watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/qEs6bNheUF — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 21, 2017

“I think it’s the best group of horses we’ve had, a whole team in all different sectors,” said O’Brien.

“They’ve progressed all season, a lot of them are very well bred, by Galileo, and they’ve improved all year.

“It’s a big team effort, there’s a lot of links in the chain and everyone works so hard.

“The lads (Coolmore) put a lot of effort into getting the right people for the team.”

A moment to savour for Aidan O'Brien



???????????????? pic.twitter.com/64VX737JVp — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) October 21, 2017

With the season drawing to a close opportunities are running out for O’Brien, but there are chances at Doncaster and Saint-Cloud next weekend before he switches his attentions abroad.

“There’s the Racing Post Trophy and two races in France next week so hopefully we’ll have plenty of runners,” O’Brien told ITV Racing.

“Galileo was very special, just as a racehorse and now as a stallion. We do our best, it’s very hard to get our ducks in a row all the time, we’re very grateful whenever we win.”

"It's a lot of hard work." – Ryan Moore praises Aidan O'Brien's achievements. #ChampionsDay pic.twitter.com/D8MKr1aByR — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) October 21, 2017

Part-owner Michael Tabor could not speak highly enough of O’Brien, but also credited the team effort.

“I suppose it is like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients and if you don’t have one of them the cake is OK but not quite right. Hopefully we have all the right ingredients and I suppose the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” said Tabor.

“It is a fabulous achievement by Aidan. It is incredible. Really, words can’t describe how dedicated he is and the whole family. It is a marvellous achievement.

“I think he takes it all in his stride. I don’t think there is one particular skill. I think it is his all-round conscientious day-in-day-out relentless attention to detail. I think in all walks of life, attention to detail is important and he certainly typifies that.”

Ryan Moore said: "What Aidan O'Brien has done this year is remarkable and it is a massive team effort." pic.twitter.com/ivLIAZiHsS — PA Racing (@PAracing) October 21, 2017

As well as reaching Frankel’s landmark, O’Brien was confirmed as champion trainer in Britain for the sixth time, being presented with his trophy by runner-up John Gosden, after the latter had won the Champion Stakes with Cracksman.

O’Brien added: “We’ve been very lucky to have an awful lot of very special horses.

“We have had horses who have run strongly all season, we’ve been very lucky.”