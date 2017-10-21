Michy Batshuayi bags a brace as Chelsea hit back to beat Watford

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score twice as Chelsea fought back from behind to win a six-goal thriller against Watford.

Chelsea were on the back foot for much of this contest at Stamford Bridge but two goals from Batshuayi, either side of an 87th-minute header from Cesar Azpilicueta, snatched the champions a much-needed 4-2 victory.

For a while, Chelsea looked on course for a third straight Premier League loss when Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra’s goals put Watford 2-1 up before Batshuayi and then Azpilicueta instigated the turnaround. Batshuayi added his second in stoppage time.

Chelsea also had the officials to thank after Pedro’s opener, a superb long-range strike, came from a corner that should not have been given.

Tweet of the match

#CHEWAT I e just seen two glorious misses by the @WatfordFC forward. @ChelseaFC are lucky to still be in this game. — Shaun Goater MBE (@OfficialSGoater) October 21, 2017

Star man – Pedro

The Spaniard showed his class with a superb opening goal and a fine cross for Michy Batshauyi’s equaliser. He also caused Watford plenty of problems with his purposeful running and played a pivotal role in the champions coming from behind to secure a much-needed victory.

Moment of the match

54 Richarlison wastes another big chance, a free header this time – all Watford at the moment — Ed Elliot (@EdwardJElliot) October 21, 2017

Richarlison wasted two golden chances which would have given Chelsea a mountain to climb. The second, a free header from close range, came moments after the Hornets had gone 2-1 in front and would probably have ended Chelsea’s hopes of salvaging something from the game.

View from the bench

Antonio Conte had, perhaps unfairly, faced numerous questions about his future following back-to-back Premier League defeats and Watford almost added to his woes. The Italian was animated throughout and had plenty to be concerned about as the Hornets were the better team from almost the first whistle and deservedly led at 2-1. While the game ended with the home fans singing his name, it could have been completely different and Marco Silva will feel his side were unlucky not to leave Stamford Bridge with at least a point.

Data point

Spanish players have now contributed 12 of Chelsea’s 17 Premier League goal this season. Pedro has two of those, with six coming from Alvaro Morata, two from Marcos Alonso and one each from Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

Chelsea v Everton (EFL Cup, October 25)

Watford v Stoke (Premier League, October 28)