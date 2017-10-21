Marseille captain Payet will let importance of Le Classique speak for itself

Marseille’s quiet captain Dimitri Payet will let the importance of Le Classique speak for itself this weekend.

OM take on Paris St Germain on Sunday desperate to end a run of four straight defeats, and five without a win, in home games against their bitter foes.

Payet admits he is “not someone who talks a lot”, a trait which has not changed since taking the captaincy.

But he told the club’s website: “There is no need to talk before the match. If you do not have the desire, you should not be there.”

Ligue 1 leaders PSG go into the game eight points ahead of Marseille and can boast the attacking talents of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

Payet said: “There is a gap between the two teams but we cannot let that show on the pitch. You have to respect PSG, like all our opponents, but you must not just watch them play.

“We are motivated, it is a long time since OM have beaten PSG. It’s hard, we want to finally beat them.”

PSG fans have been banned from travelling to the Stade Velodrome for the third year running but Payet said: “It will be a great atmosphere. This match is important for us, the club, the city and the supporters.

“But we must not try to push it too much. PSG have their weaknesses and we have to exploit them.

“The key is to use the ball well. Keeping the ball from them can weaken this team.”

OM boss Rudi Garcia reported no injuries from Thursday’s Europa League win over Vitoria Guimaraes, though full-back Patrice Evra was withdrawn in the second half due to illness.

PSG defender Thiago Silva is “training almost as normal” after a thigh strain according to coach Unai Emery, who said: “We will assess him but his progress is encouraging.”

Emery added: “We will approach this match the same as usual: with a lot of respect. Marseille are a big club in the history of the French league with a lot of titles to their name.

“They have signed some good players, they have a lot of attacking talent and they will give it everything in front of their supporters.

“We will not have our fans there but I know this match is very important for them, they will be following us and want us to come back to Paris with the victory.

“The players know that Sunday is a special match. The rivalry is known throughout Europe and the world.

“For some, it is their first ‘Classique’ but I know those who have played in it before will get across to them the thirst for victory.”