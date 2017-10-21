Leaders Shrewsbury leave it late to beat Fleetwood

Aristote Nsiala headed a late winner as Sky Bet League One leaders Shrewsbury beat Fleetwood 1-0.

The central defender crowned an impressive performance when he nodded home Shaun Whalley’s 89th-minute corner for his second goal of the season.

Shrewsbury, the only unbeaten team in the Football League this season, have now won 11 and drawn four of their 15 matches.

Shrewsbury skipper Abu Ogogo had an early effort blocked before Whalley’s low shot was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Alex Rodman then fired a half volley off target for the hosts before Shrewsbury ended the half strongly with Junior Brown twice going close.

The left-back’s 20-yard drive was held by Cairns before the Fleetwood keeper stopped Brown’s header from Whalley’s corner.

Kyle Dempsey fired wide for Fleetwood just after the restart before Shrewsbury twice called Cairns into action to save from Carlton Morris and then Whalley.

Ogogo then went close to a breakthrough for the home side when he volleyed just wide before Paul Hurst’s table-toppers ensured they stayed top, two points clear of Wigan, with Nsiala’s decisive late goal.