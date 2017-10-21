Golden State Warriors rally for their first win of the season

The Golden State Warriors had to rally from 15 points down in the first half to get their first win of the NBA season as the reigning champions beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-120.

Having lost their season opener to Houston, the Warriors were in a 57-42 hole midway through the second quarter but finished the first half on a 19-7 run and did not look back.

Klay Thompson scored 31 points and Stephen Curry added 28.

Closer look at tonight's win ???? pic.twitter.com/1C6nutNS3W — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 21, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers moved to 2-0 with a routine 116-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks as LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists while Kevin Love collected 17 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 2 overall draft pick Lonzo Ball was one assist shy of a triple-double as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 132-130 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Ball collected 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine dishes in his second career NBA game.

29 PTS ✔️

11 REBS ✔️

9 ASTS ✔️



Lonzo balled out in his 2nd game in the #NBA#NBARooks pic.twitter.com/bwvlfxOfSI — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2017

Advertising

The Boston Celtics, still reeling from Gordon Hayward’s season-ending injury, got their first win of the season with a 102-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and Al Horford added 15.

Jamal Crawford scored all 17 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out the Utah Jazz, while the Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a 126-121 victory over the Orlando Magic as D’Angelo Russell, Trevor Booker and DeMarre Carroll scored 17 each.

Advertising

Dwight Howard collected 20 points and 15 rebounds in his first game in a Charlotte Hornets jersey, helping them to a 109-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks as they wiped out a 20-point first-half deficit.

CJ McCollum’s 28 points led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers, while John Wall had 27 points and 10 assists to help the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 115-111.

George Hill’s 21 points led the Sacramento Kings to a 93-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks.